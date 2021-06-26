Konami Announces New IP Called Crimesight

Still rumors for the universe of the intellectual properties of Konami, which seems to be preparing for a return to the scene in a big way of many of its historical IPs.The source of the indiscretion is the editorial staff of VGC, which in the past has been able to prove itself well informed about various news coming to the world of video games. According to the latter, not only are there already two Silent Hill games in development – one entrusted to Bloober Team and the other to a Japanese team -, but also the Castlevania and Metal Gear Solid series is in the process of finding new sponsors. After the cold reception reserved for Contra: Rogue Corps and Metal Gear: Survive – writes VGC, – Konami would in fact have decided to entrust the new chapters of its great sagas to external development teams. Sources consulted by the English-speaking editorial staff would have revealed plans linked to unpublished titles for the Castlevania series and Metal Gear Solid. At the moment, VGC speaks of ” intentions “, specifying that the publication windows would still be ” several years away “.