Konami Announces New IP Called Crimesight

By Zach Barbieri
gaminginstincts.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was announced that Konami has more in the works than simply a playtest for the upcoming Pes 2022. No, it is not secretly a new Silent Hill game, it is actually a new IP called Crimesight. It is a multiplayer crime game where players must find “not only the culprit but the victim as well”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy