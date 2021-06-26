Konami Announces New IP Called Crimesight

Chaosium has announced plans to publish a collection of classic Call of Cthulhu rulebooks and supplements as part of a new boxed set to celebrate the game's 40th anniversary. Last week, Chaosium launched the Kickstarter for the Call of Cthulhu Classic box set collection. Backers of the campaign can choose between two different boxed sets that contain reprints of the popular Second Edition Call of Cthulhu tabletop RPG rulebooks and supplements. Chaosium is producing two boxed sets - a 1-inch set that contains the Call of Cthulhu Rulebook, A Sourcebook for the 1920s, and a World Map, and a 2-inch boxed set that contains all the contents of the smaller box plus the Shadows of Yog Sothoth, The Asylum & Other Tales, Cthulhu Companion, Trail of the Tsathogghua, and Fragments of Fear supplements. Also included in both boxed sets are character sheets, character silhouettes, a keeper screen, and a ruby dice set.