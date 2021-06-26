C-U athlete to know: Tre Cole

His full given name is Terry W. Cole III. But to his First Federal baseball teammates, he goes by Tre. And the 12-year-old, who will be an eighth-grader at Edison Middle School in Champaign this upcoming school year, made a name for himself on Wednesday night, throwing a no-hitter and striking out 16 during a 6-0 win at Zahnd Park to deliver a C-U Kiwanis Little League tournament title to First Federal. Sports Editor Matt Daniels caught up briefly with the promising right-hander to see what the past few days have been like: