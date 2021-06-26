Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Reportedly Robbed By Three Gunmen
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been a solid player for the Los Angeles Lakers over the past few years and he was instrumental in the team's massive championship win back in 2020. He has cemented himself as a fan-favorite in Los Angeles and heading into next season, he will be a key part of the Lakers' depth. Unfortunately, the NBA star went through a very scary incident on June 17th at his home in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.www.lakers365.com