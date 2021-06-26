How to Watch the 2021 Tour de France

There’s one cardinal rule for being a spectator at a bike race: don’t get in the way of the racers. It sounds easy enough to follow, right? Unfortunately, a fan at this year’s Tour de France was more concerned about getting on T.V. than knocking over an ENTIRE peloton of exhausted racers. Her cardboard sign collided with Germany’s Tony Martin, who fell and sent the riders behind him into the pavement. Many riders sustained injuries from the ordeal, and a few had to withdraw from the race completely. Meanwhile, the unidentified fan fled, likely because she knew a pack of angry road cyclists can be more vicious than a pack of hungry hyenas. French authorities are still investigating the incident in hopes of tracking her down, but in the meantime, Tour De France officials reminded spectators, “don’t risk everything for a photo or to get on television.”