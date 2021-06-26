How to Watch the 2021 Tour de France
The 2021 Tour de France is finally here and viewers from around the world could not be more excited to watch the 108th edition of this celebrated 21-stage cycling race!. Tadej Pogačar of team UAE Team Emirates secured the win at last year’s event, the first time a Slovenian has ever won the tour. Many will be looking to see if Team Ineos Grenadiers can pull past Primož Roglič and Pogačar to take home the trophy. Stage 1 of the bicycle race will start in Brest and ends in Landerneau for a total of 197.8 hilly km. Those watching will get to see who claims the first yellow jersey of the Tour.decider.com