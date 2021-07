(2020 QB Rank – No. 7, 25.6 FPts/G) This may be stating the obvious, but there’s little reason for fantasy owners NOT to like Tom Brady heading into 2021. His 2020 stat line (401 comp-610 att-65.7%-4633 Yds-40 TD) represents some of the best numbers of his career. In his first season in Tampa, he put up the 2nd-most completions and 2nd-most passing TD’s of his career. His 610 attempts were the 6th-most of his career, while his completion percentage tied for his 6th-best. The 4,633 passing yards were the 5th-most he’s ever thrown, and his seven 300-yard games tied for 3rd-most on the back of his football card. He also averaged 7.6 yards per attempt and 289 passing yards per game. All of that was good enough to rank 7th among QB’s here on FFToday’s 2020 rankings.