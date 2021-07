Author’s Note: Truth often comes in the simplest moments of life. It is not always necessary to climb the high mountain, to meet the spiritual guru. As long as I can remember, from those early grades at Chapel Hill School, Sundays were pretty much always the same. It was Sunday School at 9:30, followed by church at 11:00. Then after church, Dad, my sister and I would go into Moe’s Sweet Shop. Mom would wait in the car. Dad would buy about three or four of the big Sunday newspapers, complete with color comics. And, Dad and I would treat my sister and I to one comic book each. My sister, Patti, would usually buy a Flintstones or Yogi Bear comic book. I would buy either a Batman or Superman comic book.