Takeout Tuesday helps fill needs

By Cathy Spaulding cspaulding@muskogeephoenix.com
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 13 days ago
People can pick up fast homemade food and support church work each Tuesday through July.

Fife Indian United Methodist Church members prepare and serve a takeout lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Takeout Tuesdays, a summer fundraiser for the church and denomination. Lunches are $5. Desserts are $1 extra.

People can order ahead or can walk in, said Vinnie Hoover, one of the cooks. She said the church kitchen can get "really busy."

"I think all of us have always enjoyed service work and mission projects. I like to cook, and several of us like to cook. And there's good fellowship when we get together," Hoover said. "The church as a whole gets the benefits of the meal and the United Methodist Women's group gets the benefits of what we sell for dessert."

Carrie Moses said the lunches also help get Fife's name into the community, possibly bringing in more members.

"It's just meeting people," Moses said. "People we haven't seen in a long time and new people."

Hoover said cooks try to plan for 20 meals, "but we would be glad to plan for more."

"We have run out before," she said. "We ran out when we served spaghetti."

Earlier this week, the women prepared chicken or beef enchilada casseroles and salad, plus banana pudding for dessert. Previous lunches and desserts have included spaghetti, beans with fry bread and fried potatoes, cupcakes, salad and chocolate chip cookies.

Next Tuesday's lunch will be chili pie with veggies and dip. Dessert will be a brownie.

Hoover said she does much of her cooking at home and brings the lunches to the church. She said five women help cook.

"Carrie Moses and Cathy Bolin began this two years ago to raise money for our church because our church is one of the poorer churches in town," Hoover said. "They wanted to raise money the next year for a cordless vacuum. That's when the pandemic hit."

She said the church did not serve the lunches in 2020. A COVID-19 relief grant from the Muscogee (Creek) Nation paid for the vacuum, air purifier and hand sanitizers.

This year, lunch proceeds go to the Fife congregation, as well as apportionments to the larger United Methodist Church. Fife is part of the Oklahoma Indian Missionary Conference of the United Methodist Church.

"Part of our apportionments go to mission work, such as African universities," Hoover said. "Generally, it's for administrative work for our conference."

The dinners also help the church with utilities or other bills, Carrie Moses said.

Most dessert proceeds go into the church's general fund and United Methodist Women projects.

Hoover said she hopes the lunches catch on during the remaining five weeks.

"We don't see a lot of people who live around here," she said. "It's mostly church people and friends. We sometimes have a local business that will come in here."

If you go

WHAT: Takeout Tuesday.

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays.

WHERE: Fife Indian United Methodist Church, 1100 Eufaula Ave.

CALL-IN ORDERS: (918) 687-1660.

COST: $5; Desserts, $1.

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee, OK
Media Account for Muskogee Daily Phoenix

