Since the start of Season of the Splicer, Destiny 2’s tower has experienced eternal night at the hands of the Vex. With the recent defeat of Quria, The Dreaming Mind, the night has been lifted and dawn has arrived. With this, Bungie has used this opportunity to begin the Solstice of Heroes. This annual contest is a summer staple within the Destiny universe. Solstice of Heroes is a chance to celebrate all of the accomplishments made throughout the year, and of course earn sweet loot. You can check out the trailer for the event below.