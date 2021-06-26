Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Fortnite Leak Hints at a New Animal Feature

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite got all kinds of different animals in Season 6, a feature that’s persisted into Season 7 with different types of creatures sticking around for players to interact with. If recent leaks play out as expected, however, we may see that animal feature expanded on either in the current season or in the next one. Leaks have suggested that Epic Games will give players the opportunity to ride animals, a feature that many players have been requesting for a while now.

comicbook.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Different Animals#Epic Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesdigitalspy.com

Nintendo responds to Switch Pro console rumours

The Nintendo Switch released in 2017 and it didn't take long for rumours of a 4k-enabled 'Switch Pro' version to surface. Those rumours reached a fever pitch this year with many outlets noting that Nintendo had been sourcing parts and that listings were going up on retail websites. Nintendo said...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Developers Exploring a Potential Wattson Buff

A potential buff for Wattson in Apex Legends is in the works, Respawn Entertainment Lead Game Designer Daniel Klein confirmed Thursday. Along with the launch of the Genesis Collection Event on June 29, Apex Legends will be receiving a hefty amount of quality of life updates—including one that left players in the community concerned about the dev team's plans regarding Wattson.
Video GamesIGN

Abandoned Developer Postpones Trailer Reveal

Oof, this saga just keeps on rumbling, doesn’t it? The trailer app for Blue Box Game Studios in-development horror survival game Abandoned has been delayed from its scheduled release date of June 25 (today). After previously releasing a video on Twitter confirming he is a real person and not Hideo...
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Counting Down To Fortnite Update 17.20

It took a long time for us to get the first Fortnite update of Season 7, but it now appears we're back on track for more frequent changes going forward. Fortnite may be reverting to the fortnightly update schedule for the rest of the season as the story picks up and players become more invested.
Comicsnoisypixel.net

Scarlet Nexus Features Hidden Codes in Anime to Grant In-Game Rewards

Scarlet Nexus has launched globally and many are finding that the game ties into the anime by providing hidden codes. Players will need to deliver these codes to Musubi for in-game rewards. The Scarlet Nexus anime begins airing on July 1, 2021, but why not help you out with sharing...
Video GamesSiliconera

Monark Opening Movie Features 2D and 3D Animation

The official YouTube channel for Monark has uploaded the opening movie for the upcoming RPG. The opening blends 2D and 3D animation, showcasing colorful visuals set to a song performed by KAF. The song, titled “Nihil” is performed by the Virtual Singer and is immediately available to listen to through the opening movie.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Everything happening in Fortnite this week

Loki and more challenges are coming to the game this week. Season 7 of Fortnite has been a lot of fun so far, improving the game massively over Primal. This week will be a quieter one, but there will still be challenges, the release of the July Crew Pack, and more.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Fortnite ‘Sonic’ skin possibly leaked to be coming soon

A new leak has appeared on social media hinting that Sonic the Hedgehog may be coming to Fortnite very soon, and also ties into SEGA celebrating Sonic’s 30th anniversary. Fortnite Season 7 is in full swing since it released during the early stages of June, and there is a ton of content that the visiting aliens have implemented into the game for players to check out.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Fortnite’s weirdest consumable ever has leaked and it involves cows

Fortnite has featured some interesting, bizarre, and outright strange items in the past, but few are as unique and weird as a new consumable item that leaked this weekend. Based on what data-miners have been able to gather, the item is called the “Inflate-a-Bull” because, well, it’s literally an inflatable that looks like a giant balloon bull.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Fortnite: New Loki Skin Bundle Available Soon

Marvel’s infamous God of Mischief will join Fortnite soon as his new skin bundle comes June 30 for Fortnite Crew members. The bundle includes the character’s classic accessory Cape Back Bling, the glow stick of destiny Scepter Pickaxe, and the Chitauri Chariot Glider. Not only that, but the game will also have a Loki loading screen to welcome players logging in.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Fortnite Season 7: Week 4 Leaked Challenges and Missions

The challenges Y missions from Week 4 from Season 7 of Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2 will be activated on Wednesday June 30 and the Thursday, July 1, in both cases at 16:00 CEST. However, and as has become customary in this house, using techniques and tools of datamining, we have filtered them and we already know what they are. Just below we tell you which is each challenge Y mission from Fortnite of this batch:
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Fortnite mothership movement hints at Coral Castle’s destruction

The Invasion event in Fortnite is now fully underway, as the ominous mothership in the sky is starting to move. Currently, it’s hovering over Apollo Island, but as it moves, fans are wondering where it’ll end up. Read on to see where it might be going and what parts of the Fortnite map it might destroy.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Marvel’s Loki heads to Fortnite in new Crew Pack

Epic Games has revealed that none other than Loki, the God of Mischief and Thor’s adoptive brother, will be the next Marvel character to join the Fortnite roster. The timing of this launch almost certainly isn’t a coincidence, as the Disney+ series Loki is currently in the middle of debuting its first season. Unfortunately, not all Fortnite fans are going to be able to get this Loki skin and his items, as they’ll be exclusive to Fortnite Crew members in July.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Apex Legends Infinite Loading Screen Bug: How to Fix

Some Apex Legends players are reporting an infinite loading screen glitch when attempting to play the game. Fortunately—yes, we do mean "fortunately"—this bug is pretty common. Apex Legends isn't the first title to experience an infinite loading screen and we can say with certainty that they won't be the last. With such a common problem, a handful of working solutions are bound to be available.
Video GamesNME

Trippy arena FPS ‘Spaceflux’ enters Early Access and gets new trailer

Spaceflux, an FPS set in impossible space, is now available on Steam as an Early Access title with a 50 per cent discount. Billed as an “arena FPS in fractal space”, Spaceflux is an intriguing spin on regular arena shooters. Players can infinitely loop around arenas which brings in a whole new dimension of spatial awareness.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Rumour: GTA 6 To Launch In 2025, Feature Fortnite-Like 'Evolving' Map

Fans of the Grand Theft Auto series are incredibly excited for GTA VI - despite no official announcements or information surrounding the game as of yet. With the continuing success of GTA Online, it may still be a while off, but one industry insider has shed some details on when the game may be arriving and what we can expect.

Comments / 0

Community Policy