Fortnite Leak Hints at a New Animal Feature
Fortnite got all kinds of different animals in Season 6, a feature that’s persisted into Season 7 with different types of creatures sticking around for players to interact with. If recent leaks play out as expected, however, we may see that animal feature expanded on either in the current season or in the next one. Leaks have suggested that Epic Games will give players the opportunity to ride animals, a feature that many players have been requesting for a while now.comicbook.com