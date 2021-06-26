Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

New Rangers coach Gerard Gallant is craving the Stanley Cup

By Steve Serby
New York Post
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Rangers coach Gerard Gallant takes a timeout for some Q&A with Post columnist Steve Serby. A: Well, I want to win a Stanley Cup. I never [have] won a Stanley Cup. I enjoy the game, I still have a lot of fun coming to the rink, and I got two grandboys, 4 and 5 years old, and they’re pretty happy to see grandpa coaching an NHL hockey team. They’re at that age where they’re starting to watch the highlights and all that. They remember Vegas [2017-20] a little bit, but now they’re at a perfect age, and they’ll watch those highlights every night, so I’m looking forward to that.

nypost.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacques Demers
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Steve Yzerman
Person
Bobby Hull
Person
Thurman Munson
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Mike Bossy
Person
Shania Twain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Nhl Hockey#New Rangers#Q A#Post#Grandboys#The Red Wings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
News Break
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
Hockey
Related
HockeyWTOP

Stanley Cup Winners

X-The series between Montreal and Seattle was called off because of an influenza epidemic. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
NHLPosted by
Reuters

List of Stanley Cup champions

2019 - St. Louis Blues def. Boston Bruins 4-3 2018 - Washington Capitals def. Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 2017 - Pittsburgh Penguins def. Nashville Predators 4-2 2016 - Pittsburgh Penguins def. San Jose Sharks 4-2 2015 - Chicago Blackhawks def. Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 2014 - Los Angeles Kings def....
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Taylor Hall, Vladimir Tarasenko and More

The 2020-21 NHL season is over. The Tampa Bay Lightning repeated as Stanley Cup champions, and there won't be any more hockey played until this fall. However, there's a lot that will take place on the NHL calendar between then and now. And there's a good chance that many teams' rosters will look much different by the time the 2021-22 season arrives. Even discounting the expansion draft on July 21, free agents will be switching teams and trades will be taking place.
NHLrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New York Islanders at Tampa Bay Lightning

Lightning blank Isles in Game 7, return to Cup finals. Yanni Gourde's second-period, short-handed goal was the difference and Andrei Vasilevskiy collected the shutout as the Tampa Bay Lightning advanced to the Stanley Cup Final with a home-ice 1-0 victory over the New York Islanders in their Game 7 clash Friday night.
NHLMysuncoast.com

Tampa Bay Lightning advance to the Stanley Cup Final

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Tampa Bay Lightning advanced to the Stanley Cup Final after beating the New York Islanders 1-0 on Friday night. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 18 saves and Yanni Gourde scored a short-handed goal to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Islanders in Game 7 of their NHL playoff semifinal series. The defending champions advanced to a Stanley Cup Final matchup against the surprising Montreal Canadiens, who upset the Vegas Golden Knights in the other semifinal. Game 1 is Monday night in Tampa. Gourde scored off a nifty pass from Anthony Cirelli at 1:49 of the second period. Vasilevskiy turned away seven shots in the final period to post his fifth career playoff shutout - fourth this postseason.
NHLchatsports.com

Welcome to your nightmare Stanley Cup Final

“Hey, cool - two Eastern teams or two Western teams could play in the Final! It could be Bruins vs. Maple Leafs, or even Bruins vs. Canadiens for the Stanley Cup!”. With the dust settled, it will, in fact, be two Eastern teams playing for the Stanley Cup. Hell, it’ll even be two Atlantic Division teams!
NHLchatsports.com

Morning Flurries: the Stanley Cup Final is set

The Stanley Cup Final is set with the Tampa Bay Lightning from the East taking on the Montreal Canadiens, also technically from the East, but they won the Western Conference Finals trophy. The Lightning are the the reigning Stanley Cup Champions, while the Canadiens finished 18th in the league. The...
NHLDaily Gazette

2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Stanley Cup Final prediction

Through three rounds of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, I have done my best to eliminate the Montreal Canadiens. I picked them to lose in five against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the North Division semifinals. And when the Canadiens were down 3-1, it looked like they were done. But they came back to win the series in seven.
NHLchatsports.com

New Jersey Devils Rooting Guide For Montreal Canadiens In Stanley Cup Final

Montreal Canadiens players celebrate after winning game six of the 2021 Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Vegas Golden Knights at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports. The New Jersey Devils haven’t had a cut-and-dry rooting interest in the Stanley Cup Final in a long time. Fans were...
NHLleadertimes.com

Habs shift focus to the Stanley Cup

MONTREAL (AP) — Shea Weber and the Montreal Canadiens kept their hands off the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl after advancing to the Stanley Cup Final, and even rookie Cole Caufield had no interest in touching it. “Obviously there’s a bigger one out there that we’re chasing, so I think that’s the only thing on our mind right now,” Caufield said, […]
NHLchatsports.com

DBTB Open Thread - The Stanley Cup Final is set

Keeping with tradition, here’s the updated open thread to keep us all up to date with what’s going on with the Sabres and the rest of the league. From the land of the Sabres, there’s not much going on, outside of Dreger coming on the instigators the other day:. Dreger...
NHLchatsports.com

Ryan McDonagh is back in the Stanley Cup Finals

For the second straight year a former Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey player is guaranteed to hoist the Stanley Cup. Following a 1-0 victory over the New York Islanders on Friday night in Game 7, Ryan McDonagh and the Tampa Bay Lightning are back in the Stanley Cup Finals. Earlier in the week Cole Caufield and the Montreal Canadiens punched their ticket to the finals, thanks in no small part to Caufield’s four goals in the conference finals.
NHL985thesportshub.com

NHL announces 2021 Stanley Cup Final schedule

A battle between Atlantic Division clubs (in a normal season, anyway) will take center stage for hockey’s ultimate prize, as it will be the Montreal Canadiens going against the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. The Bolts will be looking to become the league’s first...
NHLNHL

Canadiens to play Lightning in Stanley Cup Final

Montreal defeated Vegas in Semifinals; defending champion Tampa Bay eliminated New York. The Montreal Canadiens will play the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final. Stanley Cup Final. How Stanley Cup Finalist Lightning were built. Roster almost identical from 2020 championship, shaped by drafting Point, Vasilevskiy, Hedman.
NHLchatsports.com

New York Rangers plan to buyout Tony DeAngelo after Stanley Cup Final

Although this was a fairly foregone conclusion, Frank Seravalli is reporting today that the New York Rangers will be buying out Tony DeAngelo. The New York Rangers have finalized plans to buy out the final year of defenseman Tony DeAngelo’s contract, set to become official once the first buyout window opens 24 hours after the Stanley Cup Final concludes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy