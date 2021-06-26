New Rangers coach Gerard Gallant is craving the Stanley Cup

New Rangers coach Gerard Gallant takes a timeout for some Q&A with Post columnist Steve Serby. A: Well, I want to win a Stanley Cup. I never [have] won a Stanley Cup. I enjoy the game, I still have a lot of fun coming to the rink, and I got two grandboys, 4 and 5 years old, and they’re pretty happy to see grandpa coaching an NHL hockey team. They’re at that age where they’re starting to watch the highlights and all that. They remember Vegas [2017-20] a little bit, but now they’re at a perfect age, and they’ll watch those highlights every night, so I’m looking forward to that.