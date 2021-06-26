Cancel
Montalvo reopens Carriage House doors for performing arts series

By Anne Gelhaus
Mercury News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter last year’s COVID-19 shutdown, indoor performances are returning to Montalvo Arts Center’s Carriage House in September with a lineup that features comedy, concerts and cartoons. Tickets for the Valley Foundation 2021-2022 Carriage House Performing Arts Series were set to go on sale June 28. The series opens Sept. 16...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janis Ian
Person
Paula Poundstone
Person
Graham Parker
Person
Judy Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Music#Montalvo Arts Center#The Valley Foundation#Abba#Hawaiian
