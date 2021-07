Abreu (knee) was ready to play Monday against Minnesota if the game hadn't been postponed by rain, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Abreu was hit by a pitch in his left knee in the first half of Sunday's doubleheader against Seattle and did not take part in the nightcap. Whether or not the White Sox actually would have started him Monday is unclear, as his opinion of his health doesn't necessarily line up with the team's, but it doesn't look as though he'll miss too much more time.