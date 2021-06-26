Cancel
Washington State

Washington man arraigned in crash that killed 3 teens

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A La Center, Washington motorist whom authorities say was likely drunk when he killed three teenage girls was arraigned Friday.

David Zarb entered not-guilty pleas in Clark County Superior Court to three counts of vehicular homicide, The Columbian reported.

Zarb’s charges were amended after two 15-year-olds, Emi Yato and Harumi Yato, both of Yacolt, Washington died at Portland, Oregon hospitals in the week following the June 14 crash.

Sixteen-year-old Ivy Hunt of Napavine, Washington died at the scene. Another passenger in the teens’ car, 66-year-old Danlette Yato of Yacolt, suffered minor injuries.

Zarb is out of custody, after previously posting bond. His bail was set at $500,000.

Zarb confirmed for Judge Gregory Gonzales that he was wearing a bracelet that monitors alcohol consumption. The judge reiterated that Zarb is not to use alcohol or drugs.

Washington State Patrol troopers say Zarb drove his northbound Ford F-150 pickup across the center line of state Highway 503 and struck a southbound Mazda 3 sedan, driven by Harumi Yato, at Gabriel Road on that afternoon.

Zarb allegedly told first responders he had consumed several alcoholic drinks at a friend’s house and at a Battle Ground, Washington restaurant before driving, according to an updated probable cause affidavit.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

