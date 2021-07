Max Verstappen has won the Styrian Grand Prix, beating Lewis Hamilton to the finish line to extend his lead over his title rival in the drivers’ championship.Red Bull’s Verstappen converted his pole position to record his fourth win of the season, while Hamilton qualified second and finished in second place.Hamilton recorded the fastest lap of the day at the end of the race, but that achievement will be of little consolation for the defending world champion, who already trailed Verstappen by 12 points ahead of the event in Austria.“You never know, of course, how it’s gonna end up, but straight...