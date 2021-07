Even though E3 has been and gone, we're still not out of the woods yet when it comes to game presentations. We're still in the realm of Summer Game Fest, and as a result, have more showcases on the way. One of which will be EA Play Live - a 40 minute show from the publisher on July 22 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 5PM UTC / 6PM BST. But instead of focusing on games that are far away, it's now been confirmed to be focusing on games closer to release.