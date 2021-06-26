Cancel
Five Below Expands Partnership with Instacart Nationally

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE announced this week that it will bring the convenience of same-day delivery to even more of its customers as part of the company's partnership with Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America. The expansion of same-day delivery comes after Five Below's successful initial pilot launch with Instacart in December of 2020 and will give thousands of loyal and soon-to-be customers the ability to have their favorite Five Below finds delivered right to their door with service now available at 1,100 store locations.

Related
Devon, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

L2 Capital Partners Announces the Acquisition of Ecotone

DEVON, PA — L2 Capital Partners, L.P. announced the acquisition of Ecotone, Inc., a leading provider of ecological restoration-focused design, engineering, and construction services in the Mid-Atlantic. Headquartered in Forest Hill, Maryland, with more than seventy employees, Ecotone is a provider of ecological design and restoration services in the United...
Morrisville, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

MEI Rigging & Crating Expands into Northeast with Acquisition of A&A Machinery Moving

MORRISVILLE, PA — MEI Rigging & Crating, LLC announced that it has acquired A&A Machinery Moving, Inc. based in Morrisville, PA. Founded in 1990 by owner Albert Lykon, A&A has grown to become one of the Northeast's most successful machinery moving companies, serving customers in a variety of end markets including manufacturing, pharmaceutical, chemical, and other industries.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Lottery Holds First Facebook LIVE Drawing

MIDDLETOWN, PA — Pennsylvania Lottery players will have a chance to participate in the Lottery's first-ever Facebook LIVE drawing for a chance to win up to $7,777. The live event called 7-11-21® LIVE! will take place on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 7 p.m. (ET). "Our 7-11-21® LIVE Scratch-Off game...
Posted by
MyChesCo

UGI Recognized as One of the 50 Most Community-Minded Employers in the Greater Philadelphia Region

VALLEY FORGE, PA — UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) has been named a 2021 honoree of The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia by the Philadelphia Foundation, in partnership with Points of Light and local partners. Modeled after Points of Light's national program, The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia provides a standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how employers use their time, skills and resources to drive social impact in their communities and company.
SoftwarePosted by
MyChesCo

Bentley Systems Announces Seequent's Acquisition of Aarhus GeoSoftware

EXTON, PA — Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY) announced that its Seequent business unit has acquired Danish company Aarhus GeoSoftware, a developer of geophysical software. The acquisition extends Seequent's solutions for operational groundwater management, and for sustainability projects involving exploration, contaminants, and infrastructure resilience. Aarhus GeoSoftware, a spinoff company from...
Texas StatePosted by
MyChesCo

David's Bridal Diamond Loyalty Program Reaches More Than 500,000 Members

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — David's Bridal announced that its Diamond, Loyalty Program by David's has reached over 500,000 members in less than seven months since its inaugural launch in December 2020. With a relentless focus on developing innovative solutions that serve, reward and celebrate brides, this milestone is a significant key performance indicator illustrating the benefits and demand for a rewards-based program in the industry.
Posted by
MyChesCo

$300,000 Available to Promote Pennsylvania Agriculture Sales, Export Markets

HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding is calling for proposals for projects designed to increase consumer awareness of Pennsylvania agriculture products and increase sales and exports. The department will award up to $303,000 in matching funds to PA nonprofits to reimburse up to 50% of costs for promotional and educational projects.
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

Recro Reports Inducement Grants for New Staff

EXTON, PA — Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) announced the expansion of its team through the addition of new employees to support business development, technical operations and certain strategic initiatives. Inducement Equity Award. The company states, in connection with the hiring of this personnel, the compensation committee of Recro's board...
Posted by
MyChesCo

FirstService Residential Signs Two New Management Contracts in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — FirstService Residential recently contracted to provide full-service property management services to two communities in Philadelphia. The company's newest clients include 1706 Rittenhouse Square Condos and Friends Housing Cooperative. "We are thrilled to announce our new partnerships with 1706 Rittenhouse and Friends Housing Cooperative," said Michael Mendillo, president,...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Women in Law Enforcement: Careers, Mentorship, and Breaking the Glass Ceiling

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Girls Inc. of Greater Philadelphia & Southern New Jersey, in partnership with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, hosted a virtual panel discussion for Girls Inc. program participants with women leaders in law enforcement in Philadelphia. The women leader panelists were Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams, City of Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, City of Philadelphia Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, and City of Philadelphia Solicitor Diana Cortes. Dena Herrin, Executive Director of Girls Inc. of Greater Phila. & Southern New Jersey, provided welcoming remarks, and the discussion was moderated by Girls Inc. Eureka! Coordinator Sarah Kane.
EconomyPosted by
MyChesCo

CenterSquare Investment Management Publishes Inaugural ESG Report

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — CenterSquare Investment Management announced the publication of its inaugural Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report shares the firm's 2020 ESG activities and initiatives including engagement with companies, proxy voting statistics and its proprietary, data-driven approach to ESG scoring and decision-making. The publication also includes...
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

Linode Names William Charnock as Chief Technology Officer

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Linode has appointed Will Charnock as Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. Charnock will lead Linode's engineering and development team, guiding the company's technical roadmap and accelerating product and service innovation as Linode further expands its cloud platform. The company's goal with this move is to strengthen Linode's position in giving developers, managed service providers and small and medium-size businesses an alternative to large hyperscale cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.
Posted by
MyChesCo

Williams to Host Job Fair July 29

CHADDS FORD, PA — Rep. Craig Williams (R-Chadds Ford) announced he will hold a job fair on Thursday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the gym at the Brandywine Youth Center located 47 South Thornton Road in Glen Mills. "I'm excited to connect folks looking for work...
SciencePosted by
MyChesCo

Trevena Announces Initiation of OLINVYK Respiratory Physiology Study

CHESTERBROOK, PA — Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN) announced it has initiated a new study evaluating the physiologic impact of OLINVYK on respiratory function in elderly/obese subjects. This latest study is being led by Albert Dahan, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Anesthesiology at the Leiden University Medical Center and a leading clinical...

