Five Below Expands Partnership with Instacart Nationally

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE announced this week that it will bring the convenience of same-day delivery to even more of its customers as part of the company’s partnership with Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America. The expansion of same-day delivery comes after Five Below’s successful initial pilot launch with Instacart in December of 2020 and will give thousands of loyal and soon-to-be customers the ability to have their favorite Five Below finds delivered right to their door with service now available at 1,100 store locations.