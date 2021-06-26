Cancel
Public Health

Health Experts Say You Need To Do This To Head Off Another COVID Surge

By Sophie McEvoy
The List
The List
 14 days ago
First identified in India, the delta variant has quickly become the dominant variant of COVID-19 in the world, according to the World Health Organization (via Reuters). Declared as a "variant of concern" in the U.S. by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, WHO officials are now advising those who are fully vaccinated to "play it safe" after mask and social distancing mandates continue to be lifted in many states across the country (via CNBC).

Public HealthPosted by
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Local health experts recommend masks for unvaccinated individuals

With the Delta variant becoming more widespread around the world and in the U.S., many people are beginning to wonder if they should start wearing a mask again. Dr. Liam Sullivan, an infectious disease doctor at Spectrum Health, says there’s still some things we don’t know about the Delta variant. But for those who have not been vaccinated, like children under the age of 12, it wouldn’t hurt to take safety measures.
Public HealthCNBC

Vaccinated people can transmit the delta variant—and 3 other things to know about the dominant Covid strain

The delta variant's "rapid rise is troubling," CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said of the dangerous Covid strain in a White House press briefing Thursday. The more transmissible delta variant is now the most dominant strain of the coronavirus in the United States, representing over 50% of cases across the country, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wednesday.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthwvlt.tv

Delta variant now dominant strain of coronavirus in US, CDC says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention announced the delta variant of COVID-19 is now the most dominant strain in the country. According to the CDC, the variant was first detected in December 2020 in India. In March 2021, the first U.S. case of the variant was detected.
Public Healthfox13news.com

Fauci says all 3 COVID-19 vaccines effective against delta variant

WASHINGTON - All three COVID-19 vaccines approved for emergency use by the FDA — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — are effective against the highly infectious delta variant, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert said during a White House press briefing Thursday. "The world is understandably worried about the...
Health Servicesenewspf.com

COVID-19 Surges Increase Deaths for Patients NIH Study Says

Bethesda, MD-(ENEWSPF)- A new study authored by scientists at the National Institutes of Health, in collaboration with colleagues at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Harvard University, Boston, and Emory University, Atlanta, suggests that one in four COVID-19 deaths in U.S. hospitals may have been attributed to hospitals strained by surging caseloads. Published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the analysis looked at data from 150,000 COVID-19 inpatients from 558 U.S. hospitals from March to August of 2020. More than half of those admissions were patients arriving at hospitals during peak COVID-19 surges.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Fox News

Americans 'do not need' COVID-19 booster shot, FDA, CDC say

In a statement published hours after Pfizer signaled its intention to file for emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 booster shot, the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said fully vaccinated Americans "do not need" an extra dose at this time. The health agencies said the U.S. "is fortunate to have highly effective vaccines that are widely available" to eligible populations.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...

