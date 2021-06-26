Health Experts Say You Need To Do This To Head Off Another COVID Surge
First identified in India, the delta variant has quickly become the dominant variant of COVID-19 in the world, according to the World Health Organization (via Reuters). Declared as a "variant of concern" in the U.S. by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, WHO officials are now advising those who are fully vaccinated to "play it safe" after mask and social distancing mandates continue to be lifted in many states across the country (via CNBC).www.thelist.com