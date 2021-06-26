Cancel
Palm Harbor, FL

Welcome to your own private oasis in Palm Harbor

Daytona Beach News-Journal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis unique oasis on over half an acre, which has recently undergone a complete interior renovation, features tile flooring and stone countertops throughout, as well as a beautiful outdoor living space that boasts a sparkling pool and a fantastic summer kitchen, complete with a beer tap, fridge, grill and cooktop. An eight-camera security system, plantation shutters, custom bedroom drapes, a firepit, gutters and a paver patio make this special home feel extra luxurious, enjoyable and safe. Recent updates include AC in 2015, roof in 2016, and pool and irrigation pumps in 2019. This is a fabulous and rare opportunity to have this much property in the sought-after Palm Harbor neighborhood, which is a short distance to shopping, schools, medical facilities and main roads. Daytona Beach, St. Augustine and the beaches are also within a short drive.

