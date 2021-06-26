Cancel
Chambers County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Chambers, Liberty by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-26 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 300 AM CDT. Target Area: Chambers; Liberty The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. For the Trinity River...including Moss Bluff...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River near Moss Bluff. * Until early Monday morning. * At 8:46 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.2 feet. * Flood stage is 12.2 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:46 AM CDT Saturday was 12.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 11.7 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 12.2 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in the vicinity of the gage. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.2 feet on 05/22/1989. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Trinity River Moss Bluff 12.2 12.2 Sat 8 am CDT 12.1 12.0 11.8

alerts.weather.gov
