Flood Warning issued for Butler by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 08:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. KSC015-271345- /O.EXT.KICT.FL.W.0034.000000T0000Z-210627T1340Z/ /TOWK1.1.ER.210626T1028Z.210626T1915Z.210627T0140Z.NO/ 832 PM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Whitewater River at Towanda. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 7:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 22.7 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 2.3 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, The river will be out of its banks on both sides. West bank overflows impact cropland mainly in low lying areas. Target Area: Butler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Whitewater River at Towanda affecting Butler County. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Whitewater River Towanda 22.0 22.7 Sat 7 pm CDT 7.2 3.4 2.4