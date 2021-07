On this week’s episode of No Skips, Jinx and Shea fan out over ScHoolboy Q’s 2016 cult classic, Blank Face LP. They discuss songs like “Dope Dealer,” “JoHn Muir,” and “Tookie Knows II,” as well as the album’s themes, like loss of innocence and gang bangin’ and drug dealing on the West Coast. Then find out why Jadakiss had one of the best guest verses of all time during the befittingly titled “Groovy Tony” Best Guest Verse category. Also, find out what (and better yet, who) made Jinx blow the whistle during Flagrant Foul. Lastly, order is restored in the courtroom when Deena takes her rightful place as judge during Deena’s Court. Stick around to find out who gets to select the featured song at the end of the episode.