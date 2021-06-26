Fabu: South Madison Plan should preserve affordable housing

I love south Madison and have loved it from my first visit to the South Side when I arrived at UW-Madison in the late 1970’s to attend graduate school. I travelled down Park Street to meet, greet and walk among African American families that I was told lived in the most racially diverse neighborhood in Madison. In South Madison I could attend church, buy culturally specific food, celebrate Juneteenth, find affordable housing, support Black businesses and immerse myself once again in Black culture.