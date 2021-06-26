Hennen: Is new Legacy Fund investment for the next Disney World or Aldevron?

The days are dwindling until travel restrictions at land crossings along the U.S.-Canada border are set to expire. Is there light at the end of the tunnel for travelers?. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last month extended the cross-border ban on nonessential travel until July 21. But the question remains: What will actually happen when that day arrives, given rising vaccination rates in Canada? Largely gone are burdensome restrictions of the past, including a two-week hotel stay for land-crossers and an expensive three-day hotel stay for citizens and permanent residents entering the country by air. For fully vaccinated Canadians, the government relaxed those restrictions earlier this week.