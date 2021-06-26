Cancel
Fargo, ND

Hennen: Is new Legacy Fund investment for the next Disney World or Aldevron?

By Scott Hennen
Grand Forks Herald
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO — North Dakota might soon have a smaller version of Disney World. Bison World is a big dream envisioned by a group of local leaders in Jamestown. Brian Lunde, a Jamestown native and longtime Democratic campaign manager in Washington, D.C., is back home in Jamestown. He is crafting a plan to get this $60-$70 million project off the drawing board. The amusement park would be just off I-94, a high-traffic location near the world’s biggest buffalo. It’s a big, bold idea worthy of serious consideration for state tourism interests.

