Southern Mane hosts open house, ribbon-cutting ceremony

Opening a business at 20-years-old is no easy feat, yet Hannah May, the owner of Southern Mane, managed it.

Her mother, Donna Ward, never doubted her.

"I have four children, and she's my baby," she said. "She's always been a dreamer."

Ward is also making her dreams come true.

On Friday, Southern Mane celebrated its official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Richmond Chamber of Commerce and an open house from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at their Main Street Location.

The ceremony featured May surrounded by her friends and family as she used giant scissors to cut a large pink ribbon.

May and her mother gave out food such as cookies, turkey rollups, miniature cinnamon rolls, and more. Drinks were also provided.

May also offered four giveaways and a raffle basket, which contained hair care products and even coupons for services such as eyebrow waxing and $25 off any service.

Ward hosted the open house to greet the Richmond community.

"This is my way of saying, "Hi, this is who I am!'I want to get to know the community, because I plan to stay here, grow here, and raise a family here," she said.

May is not originally from Richmond. She moved here with her husband as he works and attends classes at Eastern Kentucky University.

She always knew that she wanted to open her own shop though.

"I've always been very independent," Ward said. "If I would have shadowed at another salon, I would have been pushing myself back."

Her salon features a variety of services including a wash and blowout, balayage, all-over color, haircuts, and more.

To book an appointment, call Southern Mane at (606) 624-7547.