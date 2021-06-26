Cancel
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 9 recap: Living Treasure

By Louis Skye
FanSided
FanSided
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 9, “Bounty Lost,” Clone Force 99 must leave behind one of their own. But if there’s one thing we know about this team, they always come back. The Disney Plus show has finally hit its stride over the last few episodes and it’s...

FanSided

FanSided

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

Rena Owen
Hunter
#Episode 9#The Episodes#Comm#Marauder#Crosshair#Kaminoans#Disney Plus
Star Wars: How The Bad Batch's Omega Origin Reveal Changes Franchise Canon

Star Wars got a major shake-up this week, thanks to the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The series has followed the elite Clone Force 99 as they try to survive Order 66 and the onset of the Galactic Empire under Palpatine's rule - all while trying to protect their young ward, Omega, from an onslaught of ruthless bounty hunters. In The Bad Batch Episode 9, "Bounty Lost", we find out that Omega's origin story makes this series more than just a re-tread of the Original Trilogy era from a new perspective (clone troopers). The Bad Batch has changed the Star Wars canon in a significant way that could have major ramifications for the future.
FanSided

Will Boba Fett appear in Star Wars: The Bad Batch?

Omega’s recent discovery in the ninth episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, “Bounty Lost,” specifically how her genetic material is valuable to the Kaminoans, sets the stage for a few exciting things to potentially happen down the line. First, assuming Hunter told her the truth about Jango and Boba...
FanSided

The Bad Batch: What to expect from the episodes coming in July 2021

Clone Force 99 and Omega have come a long way together in a short time, but they still have plenty of more obstacles to face. Crosshair is still gunning for them, they owe Cid credits they don’t have, and the Kaminoans’ interest in Omega isn’t going away anytime soon. There’s also the growing threat of the Empire encroaching on every corner of the galaxy and the civil war brewing in the shadows.
The Bad Batch-Lost Bounty Recap

Things have definitely continued to heat up as the clones are currently on the run from one of their own as Crosshair was fully intent on bringing them down, and had their shields nearly ready to fail by the time the clones jumped, minus Omega thanks to Cad Bane. Oh yes, before I forget, SPOILERS ahead, so if you haven’t watched the episode you might want to stop reading now. But moving on, things have been stepped up a notch as the episode focuses mainly on the bounty, that being Omega, and the bounty hunter, Cad Bane, and their current situation. Anyone who watched the Clone Wars series knows that Bane is a tough individual and not sympathetic in the least to anyone, even his droid companion Todo. Of course, Todo isn’t exactly that bright for being a droid, since Omega manages to trick the droid by offering to help to reattach the leg that Hunter shot off in the previous episode. With Todo disabled it’s not too hard for Omega to escape the ship once they land in a derelict building that looks very Kaminoan in its architecture.
Great Scene: “Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back”

Luke confronts a phantasm of Darth Vader… and his own Shadow. I would argue the best Star Wars movie is The Empire Strikes Back (1980). And one of the reasons is because it trafficked in the some of the most interesting ideas in the SW saga, in particular the relationship of Luke Skywalker to the “dark side” of the Force.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Put Politics Back on the Menu... Barely

Omega is safe, but the galaxy is still in turmoil. What’s a group of enhanced clones to do? The latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch sent Clone Force 99 on yet another side mission, one that reminded us where the galaxy has been, where it is now, and that the Bad Batch are the right heroes for the moment.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 11 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Countdown, Spoilers, Trailer, Clips, Plot, Theories, Leaks, Previews, News and Everything You Need To Know

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The story of the galaxy far, far away gets deeper in filling the lapses of the years between the films and other series with Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and the show is only taking us further into it with the revelations and surprises that it has in store and with Episode 11 underway, have your countdown set with the release date and time and check out spoilers, trailers, clips, plot leaks, theories, news, and just about everything you need to know!
FanSided

Star Wars: The Bad Batch has too many continuity references

One of the interesting aspects of the prequel trilogy is the way that it normalized highly improbable coincidences in Star Wars. It recontextualizes the opening of A New Hope so that, in the words of Auralnauts’ rendition of Kylo Ren:. “The very first thing that happened in this story is...
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Reveals Who Is Behind All Those Bounty Hunter Attacks

In Star Wars: The Bad Batch, someone put a bounty on Omega's head, and now we know who it is. There's a full-scale War of the Bounty Hunters going on in another corner of the Star Wars galaxy. At the same time, The Bad Batch has set two fan-favorites against each other. Clone Force 99 previously tangled with Fennec Shand in the show's fourth episode, "Cornered." Later, after Fennec failed to bring Omega in, Cad Bane took the job. He succeeded in capturing Omega only to lose her when Fennec showed back up. We know why Omega is valuable. Now we know that the bounty hunter battles taking place on the show are the results of allies keeping secrets from each other. SPOILERS follow for the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode "Bounty Lost."

