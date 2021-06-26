Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 9 recap: Living Treasure

Things have definitely continued to heat up as the clones are currently on the run from one of their own as Crosshair was fully intent on bringing them down, and had their shields nearly ready to fail by the time the clones jumped, minus Omega thanks to Cad Bane. Oh yes, before I forget, SPOILERS ahead, so if you haven’t watched the episode you might want to stop reading now. But moving on, things have been stepped up a notch as the episode focuses mainly on the bounty, that being Omega, and the bounty hunter, Cad Bane, and their current situation. Anyone who watched the Clone Wars series knows that Bane is a tough individual and not sympathetic in the least to anyone, even his droid companion Todo. Of course, Todo isn’t exactly that bright for being a droid, since Omega manages to trick the droid by offering to help to reattach the leg that Hunter shot off in the previous episode. With Todo disabled it’s not too hard for Omega to escape the ship once they land in a derelict building that looks very Kaminoan in its architecture.