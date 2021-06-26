Viewpoint: North Dakota’s children need investments so they all can thrive

For some families in North Dakota, this number one ranking feels accurate. They have secure employment and can pay for necessities like a home, food, gas and a little for savings. However, this is not the case for everyone, and many children and families are getting left behind, especially kids and families of color. Over 18,000 North Dakota children live in poverty. That is the equivalent of every single second and third grade child in the state living without adequate housing, food or other essential needs. These children are at higher risk for experiencing behavioral, social, and emotional health challenges. A family of three lives in poverty if they make less than $21,960 per year, but we know that is hardly enough to meet basic needs.