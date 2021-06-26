Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

First two seasons of 'Chris Rock Show' now streaming on HBO Max

By Karen Butler
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OERXq_0ag0USGA00
The first two seasons of "The Chris Rock Show" are now streaming on HBO Max. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- The first two seasons of The Chris Rock Show began streaming on HBO Max Friday.

The comedian's late-night talk show, which also featured comedy sketches and social commentary, originally aired on HBO from 1997 to 2000.

Guests included Prince, George Carlin, Jesse Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Missy Elliott and Salt-N-Pepa. DJ and rapper Grandmaster Flash was the show's musical director.

"We're thrilled to have The Chris Rock Show on HBO Max so that subscribers can revisit one of comedy's most iconic series," Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of HBO programming, said in a statement.

"Chris has never been afraid to take risks and challenge norms, and both guests and viewers embraced this," she added. "His show also provided a platform for up-and-coming talent and cutting edge musical guests, and while there are too many unforgettable comedy pieces to name, Chris' attempt to rename a Howard Beach street to 'Tupac Shakur Boulevard' is a classic that instantly comes to mind. It's one of the many examples of why we're excited for fans and new audiences alike to watch the show."

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
140K+
Followers
35K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Jesse Jackson
Person
George Carlin
Person
Prince
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Missy Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chris Rock Show#Chris Rock Show#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Talk Show
Related
TV & VideosCNET

HBO Max: Movies, shows, streaming 'free' and everything else to know

HBO Max, after a bumpy launch, has been building momentum. This year, all year, HBO Max is streaming new, theatrically released movies at no extra charge the same day each film hits US cinemas -- In the Heights is the latest theatrical movie streaming there, and this is the last weekend to stream The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. HBO Max also recently released its long-delayed Friends reunion soon after it launched a cheaper, $10-a-month subscription tier supported by ads.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Made For Love’ Renewed For Second Season On HBO Max

HBO Max is giving a second season to its dark romantic comedy Made for Love, starring Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen and Ray Romano. Based on the Alissa Nutting novel and executive produced by Christina Lee and Nutting for Paramount Television Studios, the series follows the tumultuous, suffocating marriage between Hazel Green (Milioti) and her tech billionaire husband Byron Gogol (Magnussen), who has implanted the Made for Love chip, a monitoring device, in her brain. With it, Byron is able to track Havel’s every move and collect her “emotional data” as she tries to regain her independence. Through the chip, he watches her flee to her desert hometown to take refuge with her aging widower father, Herbert (Ray Romano), who lives with his synthetic partner, Diane.
TV SeriesPopculture

HBO Max Renews Critically Acclaimed Dark Comedy for Season 2

HBO Max has renewed critically acclaimed dark comedy Made for Love for a second season. The streaming service announced the news on Monday, revealing that fans will get to see what comes next after the major revelations of the Season 1 finale. Notably, one big change for Season 2 is executive producers Christina Lee and Alissa Nutting will now co-showrun the series.
MoviesCNET

HBO Max: 10 best movies to stream this week

This week, a new movie premieres on HBO Max, and it might be a blockbuster that's gone somewhat under the radar. No Sudden Move, directed by Steven Soderbergh, stars a cast of big hitters in Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm and Matt Damon. The period drama is set in the '50s, following criminals hired to pull off a seemingly simple job that spirals out of control. Catch the well-received flick on Thursday.
TV & VideosPosted by
FanSided

Nancy Drew Season 2 is coming to HBO Max in July 2021

Are you ready to relive the mysteries within Nancy Drew Season 2? All 18 episodes of the season will be available on HBO Max in July 2021. You can currently watch all of Nancy Drew Season 2 on The CW App. While some shows only have the most recent five episodes, the entire 18-episode season is available on the app when it comes to Nancy Drew.
TV SeriesComicBook

When Will Batwoman Season 2 Be on HBO Max?

Batwoman's second season is officially in the books, with the hit The CW series going through some significant evolutions across the past eighteen episodes. The new season began with the introduction of an entirely new Batwoman, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), and provided a huge number of twists and turns after that. If you've been waiting to check out the second season in its entirety — or just want to revisit your favorite episode — you'll soon be in luck. Season 2 of Batwoman will begin to be available to stream on HBO Max beginning Tuesday, July 27th. This will be exactly one month after the Season 2 finale aired.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Lovecraft Country: Cancelled, No Season Two for HBO Horror Drama Series

Scary times are over. HBO has opted not to make a second season of the Lovecraft Country TV series. A horror drama, the Lovecraft TV show is based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff. The series stars Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Aunjanue Ellis, Abbey Lee, Jada Harris, Wunmi Mosaku, and Michael Kenneth Williams with Courtney B. Vance, Jamie Chung, Jamie Neumann, Jordan Patrick Smith, and Tony Goldwyn in recurring roles. Set in the 1950s, the story follows Atticus “Tic” Freeman (Majors) as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia (Smollett) and his uncle George (Vance). They’re on a road trip, looking for Atticus’ missing father, Montrose (Williams). The trio’s search-and-rescue turns into a struggle to survive as they try to overcome both the racist terrors of white America and monstrous creatures that could be ripped from a horror paperback by H.P. Lovecraft.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

First Official Look At HBO Max’s Peacemaker Revealed

As strange as it sounds, a combination of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead and the Coronavirus pandemic set a chain of events in motion that saw John Cena get his own spinoff series from The Suicide Squad, with Peacemaker set to premiere on HBO Max early next year. After...
TV & VideosComicBook

Both Punisher Movies Are Now Streaming on HBO Max

HBO Max now has The Punisher and Punisher: War Zone ready to stream. July’s beginning means that streaming services are adjusting their libraries. Marvel’s dark action movies make the leap over to a Warner Bros. Ray Stevenson and Thomas Jane had their turns as Frank Castle. (A lot of modern fans would point to Jon Bernthal as the definitive version.) But, you can feel free to debate which is the better version as both are more available this month. With the Netflix series kind of done, it feels like there’s room for the character in some other phase. However, there’s no real timetable for a new Punisher show or movie in the current MCU. For now, go hit HBO Max and enjoy what the past has to offer.
TV & VideosCNET

Forever Purge, Fast 9, Quiet Place 2 aren't streaming on HBO Max, sorry

HBO Max is streaming new, theatrically released movies at no extra charge the same day each film hits US cinemas all this year. But this weekend's biggest releases -- like The Forever Purge, Boss Baby 2 and Zola -- aren't streaming on HBO Max. And this summer's previous box-office hits like The Fast and the Furious 9 and A Quiet Place Part 2 aren't on Max now either.
TV & VideosSFGate

These are the funniest comedies streaming now on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and HBO Max

We've been laughing a lot recently. Sometimes we laugh because we can now socialize safely amongst co-workers and friends in our highly vaccinated city. Most of the time, though, it's because we are binge-watching these comedy shows. When you do feel ready to get out and talk with human beings in person again, make sure you have great talking points. These shows will certainly help in that regard.
NFLSilicon Republic

Universal Pictures quits HBO Max for Peacock streaming service

In the battle of the streaming services, NBC’s Peacock has secured a deal with Universal Pictures that will allow its films a quicker release. Universal movies will soon be streamed on Peacock, its parent company’s streaming service. The US film production and distribution company owned by Comcast through NBC Universal...
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit-set heist film ‘No Sudden Move’ now streaming on HBO Max

A new film set in 1950s Detroit, starring Don Cheadle and Jon Hamm, is now streaming on HBO Max. “No Sudden Move,” from director Steven Soderbergh, follows “a group of criminals are brought together under mysterious circumstances and have to work together to uncover what’s really going on when their simple job goes completely sideways.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy