First two seasons of 'Chris Rock Show' now streaming on HBO Max

June 26 (UPI) -- The first two seasons of The Chris Rock Show began streaming on HBO Max Friday.

The comedian's late-night talk show, which also featured comedy sketches and social commentary, originally aired on HBO from 1997 to 2000.

Guests included Prince, George Carlin, Jesse Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Missy Elliott and Salt-N-Pepa. DJ and rapper Grandmaster Flash was the show's musical director.

"We're thrilled to have The Chris Rock Show on HBO Max so that subscribers can revisit one of comedy's most iconic series," Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of HBO programming, said in a statement.

"Chris has never been afraid to take risks and challenge norms, and both guests and viewers embraced this," she added. "His show also provided a platform for up-and-coming talent and cutting edge musical guests, and while there are too many unforgettable comedy pieces to name, Chris' attempt to rename a Howard Beach street to 'Tupac Shakur Boulevard' is a classic that instantly comes to mind. It's one of the many examples of why we're excited for fans and new audiences alike to watch the show."