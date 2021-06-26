Cancel
Woman delivers baby after being shot in Dallas road rage incident, police say

WFAA
WFAA
DALLAS — Updated at 1:03 p.m. with more information about the baby. A pregnant woman was shot by another driver in a road rage incident in Dallas Friday night, police said. Two vehicles were driving along Great Trinity Forest Way near Murdock Road around 10:15 Friday night when one vehicle cut the other vehicle off. The driver of the car that was cut off shot at the other car, hitting its back-left door and also hitting a pregnant woman who was riding in the front passenger seat.

