Sweat review – behind the scenes of the Insta influencer

The Guardian
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re used to seeing social media stars from a particular vantage point: the ring-lit, face-on front camera of their mobile phones. Swedish writer-director Magnus von Horn’s shrewd second feature, about a fictional Polish fitness influencer, Sylwia (Magdalena Koleśnik), constantly readjusts its angle. Michal Dymek’s frenetic, often handheld camera examines Sylwia in extreme closeup, looking at her sideways and tracking her from behind. She is beautiful, adored and alone. She doesn’t have friends or sex or “eat cake”. Yet the film is not a straightforward send-up; it shows compassion for Sylwia and her search for self-definition – for her loneliness and her labour, its drudgery and its physical strain.

