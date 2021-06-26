Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

On my radar: Simon Russell Beale’s cultural highlights

The Guardian
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe actor Simon Russell Beale was born in Penang, Malaysia, in 1961 and studied English at Cambridge University. He began his career with the Royal Shakespeare Company; since then his extensive theatre roles have won him three Laurence Olivier awards and a Tony for Tom Stoppard’s Jumpers on Broadway in 2004. His film work includes Orlando, The Deep Blue Sea and The Death of Stalin, for which he received a British Independent Film award for best supporting actor. He is playing Johann Sebastian Bach in Nicholas Hytner’s production of Nina Raine’s Bach & Sons at the Bridge theatre, London, until 11 September.

www.theguardian.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aleem Khan
Person
Johann Sebastian Bach
Person
Laurence Olivier
Person
Tom Stoppard
Person
Simon Russell Beale
Person
Nicholas Hytner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radar#Laurence Olivier Awards#Cambridge University#The Deep Blue Sea#British#Bach Sons#American#Persepolis#Persian#National Theatre At Home#Titania
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Designers & Collectionstatler.com

How Princess Diana's Cannes film festival dress was inspired by another famous royal

It has been just over 34 years since a 26-year-old Diana, Princess of Wales, graced Cannes film festival's famous La Croisette red carpet alongside her husband, Prince Charles, and the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Cannes. Her choice of dress for the occasion has gone down in the annals of fashion history as one of her greatest: an icy, powder-blue, diaphanous tulle gown by her frequent collaborator, Catherine Walker, featuring a chic scarf that she tied behind her so that it flowed as a train. She accessorised with flat baby blue shoes, aquamarine and diamond chandelier earrings and matching bracelet.
Theater & DancePosted by
TravelNoire

Netflix’s ‘Jiva’ Highlights South Africa's Dance Culture And Impact On The World

South African culture and society take center stage in Netflix’s ‘Jiva’, a drama series centered on aspiring street dancer Ntombi. Juggling between family obligations, a dead-end job, and a less-than-ideal love life, she realizes that her talents may be her way out of Durban. Ntombi cobbles together her dance crew, The Trollies, with her sights set on winning a lucrative cash prize at the Jiva Loxion dance competition. Of course, there are obstacles and conflicts on the path to success.
TV & VideosThe Guardian

‘I finally understand the machine that is Netflix’: how my film Security became an under-the-radar hit

I have to admit that Netflix terrified me. As a viewer, of course, I was hooked. As a film-maker, I was pretending to be cool about that fact that I had not been asked to join the party. I’d only directed films for cinemas, never anything for a streaming platform. I am aware of the endless debates. Is Netflix a force for good? Are you in favour of the motion or against? Vote yes or no.
MoviesPosted by
newschain

Film director expresses delight after finally collecting knighthood

Playwright and film director Sir Christopher Hampton has expressed his delighted at receiving his knighthood after Covid-19 delayed him from picking up the honour. The screenwriter and translator collected the knighthood he was awarded in the 2020 New Year’s Honours list for services to drama on Thursday. It had also...
MusicPosted by
Vice

Simon Amstell: How Magic Mushrooms Became My 'Medicine'

“Simon Amstell” is a very different character depending on who you speak to. He was the zany Nickelodeon star paid to wear giant bow-ties and get children hyped. Sharp-witted Popworld Simon embarrassed indie kids for a living by forcing them to admit to heinous crimes like attending stage school, before he evolved into the sarcastic presenter whose provocations became synonymous with the long-running pop music gameshow Never Mind The Buzzcocks, despite only hosting a few seasons.
LifestyleTelegraph

The under-the-radar hotel that saved my nightmare holiday in Jamaica

With immediate escape mired in difficulty but the world soon hopefully our oyster, the burning question is where to take that first bite. Anyone who has read Marlon James’s Booker-winning A History of Seven Killings, or watched The Harder They Come without subtitles, will agree Jamaican patois has its challenges, but topping my wish-list is the tangled, tropical backwater of Port Antonio on the island’s north-east coast. Errol Flynn declared it more beautiful than any woman he had met (though having bragged he had slept with 10,000 of us, his memory could have been hazy).
MusicHarper's Bazaar

The Culture Lover’s July Guide

Peak summer is back, and with it, a wealth of shows, events, and activities to partake in and attend—in real life! While plenty of virtual programming still exists for those less excited about venturing out—take, for example, the annual A Capitol Fourth concert and the Macy’s fireworks, which will both be broadcast nationwide on July 4—it’s safe to say that live programming is finally the norm once more. Catch American Ballet Theater performing at locations across America, celebrate the return of Broadway by attending Bruce Springsteen’s eponymous revival show, or attend a Brooklyn art fair with masterpieces at every price point. Whatever you choose to do, remember to soak up every second.
EntertainmentTelegraph

Michael Horovitz, performance poet in the Beat tradition renowned for his quirky musical improvisations – obituary

Michael Horovitz, who has died aged 86, was a performance poet, publisher, supporter of younger poets, and a vital, salutary presence in the literary world. It can be said of many performance poets that their personalities overshadow their work, but Horovitz was an extreme example. This is partly because of his act, but more because of the many things he did instead of writing poetry.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Val Kilmer's Son and Daughter, Who Are Actors Now Too

Movie star Val Kilmer, now 61, publicly revealed in 2017 that he had spent the previous two years receiving treatment for throat cancer. He's been cancer-free for several years, but due to the tracheotomy that saved his life, the Batman Forever actor's voice has changed and he has to use a feeding tube because he can't ingest food orally. Regardless, he's continued to work, most recently piecing together a documentary about his life called Val, which just had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Although he himself didn't show up to the photo call, Val Kilmer's son and daughter went in his place. To see how Mercedes and Jack Kilmer are following in their dad's footsteps and how they were involved in the moving documentary, read on.
PhotographyThe Guardian

Prix Pictet shortlist 2021: Fire – in pictures

A shortlist of 13 photographers has been selected for the ninth cycle of the Prix Pictet, a global award in photography and sustainability, for their responses to the theme of ‘fire’. The winner will be announced 15 December 2021 at the opening of an exhibition of works by the shortlisted photographers at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Simone Rocha, Roksanda Ilinčić, Rejina Pyo & More Put A High-Fashion Spin On Royal Ballet Slippers

As London’s major cultural institutions go, the Royal Opera House has historically been more staid than most, which makes its pop-up in partnership with Covent Garden this summer all the more welcome. Running for a month from 10 July, ROH Unlocked will see members of the Royal Ballet and the Royal Opera staging live performances outside the Market Building, while the English National Opera’s Aga Serugo-Lugo will be teaching singing workshops. Those keen to upgrade their workout, on the other hand, can take part in barre classes – because no one knows their way around a barre better than a prima – or join in a dance lesson inspired by the Royal Ballet’s Romeo + Juliet (no deadly nightshade required).
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Tilda Swinton

‘The Souvenir Part II’: Film Review | Cannes 2021. Joanna Hogg continues her semi-autobiographical dissection of a corrosive relationship built on deception, with Honor Swinton Byrne returning as the young film school student putting her life back…. Venice’s Post-Lockdown Festival Experiment a Success. The Venice Film Festival's risky decision to...
MoviesGreenwichTime

IFC Films, Bankside Films Backing Peter Strickland's 'Flux Gourmet' Starring Asa Butterfield, Gwendoline Christie (EXCLUSIVE)

“Flux Gourmet,” the new film from Peter Strickland, will be released by IFC Films in North America. The movie, which is backed by IFC Films, Bankside Films, and Head Gear/Metrol Technology, quietly wrapped production. The cast, which has not previously been announced, includes Asa Butterfield of “Sex Education” fame and “Game of Thrones” star Gwendoline Christie.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Will Smith Terrifies Fans After Posting Insane Pool Video from Dubai

Will Smith took to Instagram to share his latest adventure. "So I'm always in Dubai. But a friend of mine told me I had to check out this pool. There's something ... weird about it," Will Smith said as the camera panned around to show a tunnel under the water. "Deepest pool on earth. Two hundred feet deep," Will added before uttering the word: "Madness." Deep Dive Dubai is the city's newest attraction and it just opened. The pool features a sunken city for divers of all experience levels to explore. Most of the fans who saw the pool on Instagram commented that it was terrifying and anxiety triggering. You can read the comments on Will Smith's Instagram.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Robert Redford

Graham Roland, Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin Making ‘Dark Winds’ Series Starring Zahn McClarnon. AMC has greenlit an ambitious new crime drama based on a beloved book series and with several heavy hitting talents attached. The network has ordered Dark Winds, which is based on author…. Chick Vennera, Actor in...
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

Cultural appropriation vs cultural appreciation: what's the difference?

Cultural appropriation is a historically contested idea. It's rooted in the seeds of colonialism, where white colonialists looted and stole cultural artefacts. There are too many examples to count, but here are just a few: in the 1800s, unknown thousands of graves were excavated as Western art dealers went to extremes to collect Native American treasures - bronzes and carved tusks that were stolen and sold in European markets after being taken from Benin. The Asante goldweights are currently available to see at the V&A in London having been looted from Ghana. The museum is currently under pressure to accurately explain the nature of its collections, including items that were stolen by British forces.

Comments / 0

Community Policy