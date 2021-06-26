On my radar: Simon Russell Beale’s cultural highlights
The actor Simon Russell Beale was born in Penang, Malaysia, in 1961 and studied English at Cambridge University. He began his career with the Royal Shakespeare Company; since then his extensive theatre roles have won him three Laurence Olivier awards and a Tony for Tom Stoppard’s Jumpers on Broadway in 2004. His film work includes Orlando, The Deep Blue Sea and The Death of Stalin, for which he received a British Independent Film award for best supporting actor. He is playing Johann Sebastian Bach in Nicholas Hytner’s production of Nina Raine’s Bach & Sons at the Bridge theatre, London, until 11 September.www.theguardian.com