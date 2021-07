Lyndon Arthur returns to the fray at the Albert Hall on Saturday, writes John Dennen. LYNDON ARTHUR returns to action on Saturday (July 10) at the Royal Albert Hall in London. But he won’t be rematching Anthony Yarde on this occasion. It’s the first time Arthur will have boxed since he outscored Yarde over 12 rounds to defend his Commonwealth title and define himself as one the best light-heavyweights currently in the UK. It was a win that was more assured than the split decision result might suggest, especially as Arthur had to manage an injury to his right hand.