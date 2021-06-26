Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Worrying TikTok trend sees kids use fruit juice to get false positive Covid test restults

By Sinead Butler
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AiMZk_0ag0Rz9o00
A TikToker swabs an orange to use on a rapid-flow test (TikTok/metrodous_)

The extreme lengths kids will go to bunk off school are getting more and more creative, a concerning new trend suggests.

Scores of young people are using drops of fruit juice to fake positive results on rapid-flow coronavirus tests, according to videos shared online.

Some participants dip the test swab in juice – rather than on their tonsils and up their nostrils as instructed – such as in this video posted by TikTok user @metrodous_.

Others pour the juice into the pipette provided and drop the mixture directly onto the testing window.

A result is confirmed as positive on lateral flow tests if two lines appear in the relevant strip.

Acccording to TikToker @missleanne1, this is precisely what happened after she used a sample of Robinsons Blackcurrant Fruit Shoot.

You can watch the video in full here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s8N3w_0ag0Rz9o00
A TikToker shared herself testing the trend with blackcurrant juice, and it appears to have tested positive on the lateral flow test (TikTok/missleanne1)

Meanwhile, on Facebook a person named Sasha has shared an image of several different fruits and juices that she claims were tested by her cousin.

She revealed that “all of them” offered up positive results “apart from a grapefruit”.

The post has since garnered over 11,000 shares.

Authorities have responded to reports of the craze by warning children against taking part.

One school in Liverpool – Gateacre School in Belle Vale – told parents to be “ extra vilgilant” after a number of pupils in years 7, 8, and 10 tested positive for the virus.

In an email seen by the Liverpool Echo, the school wrote: “Nationally, some school students have discovered that placing droplets of orange juice or other fruit juice on an LFD test gets a false ‘positive’ result.

“In light of this, can you be extra vigilant when your child is doing their LFD tests. Also, remind them that a positive LFD test must be followed by a confirmatory PCR test.”

The school did, however, stress that there was no evidence to suggest a connection between the rise in positive cases and the juice fad.

Headteacher, Gareth Jones told the local paper: “This practice has been shared on social media channels including TikTok.

“We have no evidence of this taking place in our community. However, we thought we would share this with our parents so that they were aware of the practice and to supervise the home testing of their child, wherever possible, when using LFD tests.

“We also advocate that any positive result obtained from an LFD test is confirmed by obtaining a PCR test using one of the many testing facilities across the city.”

Remember kids, juice is for drinking, not for testing.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Indy100

Indy100

40K+
Followers
2K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Test#Fruit Juice#Tiktoker#Covid#Tiktoker Missleanne1#Gateacre School#Belle Vale#The Liverpool Echo#Lfd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Health
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Public HealthScientific American

Can Vitamin D Help Protect against COVID?

From the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers examining the question of why some people were better protected from the infection than others began to look at a possible role for vitamin D. The nutrient, which is obtained from food and exposure to sunlight, is known to contribute to a well-functioning immune system in a variety of ways, including defending the body from invading viruses and other pathogens. “Vitamin D is cheap, easily available and relatively safe,” says genetic epidemiologist Fotios Drenos of Brunel University London. Investigating whether the vitamin could make a difference in COVID patients “was an important question to ask,” he says.
Behind Viral VideosIFLScience

Teens Work Out How To Fake “Positive” COVID Test Results In Viral TikTok Videos

A stunt that recently went viral on TikTok, inspiring a multitude of "how-to" videos, has landed a teen in hot water after he shared a tip on how to get a COVID-19 lateral flow test give you a false positive. The "hoodwinking" approach actually just involves disrupting the test by putting incompatible liquids into the drop tester and has gained much in the way of negative press owing to the fact that there are a small number of alleged cases of students using it to stay home from school.
Behind Viral Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Learn about the trend that has worried many TikTok users

As seen on numerous clips, such lint is highly flammable. Sometimes, the fire started becomes uncontrollable, having to call the fire brigade to douse the flames. Various media reported that, until now, firefighters carried out more than 250 interventions. “I hope that this trend, which could end up hurting people,...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Kids Figured Out How to Fake COVID Tests

Children are always going to find cunning ways to bunk off school, and the latest trick is to fake a positive COVID-19 lateral flow test (LFT) using soft drinks. So how are fruit juices, cola and devious kids fooling the tests and is there a way to tell a fake positive result from a real one? I've tried to find out.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Health

Does Sticking Garlic Up Your Nose Clear Sinuses? What to Know About the Viral TikTok Trend

If you're desperate for relief from sinus congestion—or just enjoy watching mucus get expelled from a person's nose—then a new viral moment on TikTok may appeal to you. The video involves shoving a couple of garlic cloves up your nostrils, a seemingly effective hack for clearing clogged nasal passages. But doctors who specialize in nose and sinus problems say it doesn't really do anything to alleviate congestion. Plus, it's not a safe way to unclog your nostrils.

Comments / 3

Community Policy