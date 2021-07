On episode two of We're Live, Pal, it's just me (Garrett Gonzales), Denise Salcedo, and Andrew Zarian and as we leave the fourth chair empty for this show. We talk about Kenny Omega vs Jungle Boy, WWE releases and who each would make a priority to sign if we were in charge, Canyon Ceman and the WWE corporate structure, Edge, John Cena as a movie star, which acts are are our favorites in wrestling right now, and who the MVP of the week was.