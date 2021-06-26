Flood Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 21:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Missouri Lamine River near Otterville affecting Cooper County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Big Creek at Blairstown. * Until Monday evening. * At 9:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 24.5 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 12.8 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, The west bank of the creek begins to flood. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Flooding occurs at the west approach to the N Highway bridge located 0.2 miles west of Blairstown. Flooding also occurs across B Highway near Big Creek which is several miles northwest of Blairstown. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Many farm levees along Big Creek are overtopped. Flooding of rural areas behind the levees occurs. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue 1am 1am 1am Big Creek Blairstown 20.0 24.5 Sat 9pm 23.9 19.0 17.3