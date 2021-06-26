Flood Warning issued for Bates, Cass, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 21:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-29 09:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Bates; Cass; Henry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Crooked River near Richmond affecting Ray County. South Grand River at Urich affecting Bates, Cass and Henry Counties. Wakenda Creek at Carrollton affecting Carroll County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Tuesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the South Grand River at Urich. * Until late Tuesday morning. * At 9:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.7 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.8 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday morning. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Flooding occurs across locations within 0.5 to 1.5 miles of the river. Areas affected include low lying pastures along with cropland and secondary roads. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, K Highway is under water approximately 1 mile south of Urich. Many other roads along the river are flooded as well. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue 1am 1am 1am South Grand River Urich 24.0 26.7 Sat 9pm 26.7 26.4 17.1