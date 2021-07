Fernando Tatis Jr. isn't competing in this year's Home Run Derby, but he's on his way to hitting at least a round's worth of dingers in games between now and then. Tatis went deep his first three trips to the plate Friday for the Padres against the Diamondbacks — two solo shots and a two-run homer. And he did it in the first four innings, which meant he had loads of time to tie or break the MLB record for homers in a game. The mark is four and the feat has been accomplished 18 times, most recently by J.D. Martinez in 2017.