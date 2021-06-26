8 recipes to level up your cucumber salad, including smashed, sliced and chopped

As CEO of StyleBlueprint, Liza also regularly writes for SB. Most of her writing is now found in the recipe archives as cooking is her stress relief!. The difference between cooked and raw vegetables is sometimes startling. This is the case with zucchini and summer squash as cooked they taste dramatically different than they do raw. When served raw, as they are in this salad, the flavor is so light. The key to this recipe is to cut each paper-thin by using a vegetable peeler. This salad is refreshing as a meal or a side and it pairs well with just about anything coming off your grill this summer.