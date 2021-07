A child visiting the Outer Banks in North Carolina with his family died after he got stuck in an elevator at their rental home, according to local officials and media reports. Emergency personnel responded to a call around 7 p.m. Sunday about a boy from Canton, Ohio, stuck in an elevator at a vacation house in Corolla, WAVY reported. The house is on Franklyn Street in the Corolla Light neighborhood, just south of the Currituck National Wildlife Refuge toward the northern tip of the Outer Banks.