Ferguson, Seven Hills and Pepper Bridge fruit makes up 60% of this wine, with the balance from Candy Mountain, Dionysus, and Klipsun. The aromas aren't very giving out of the gate, opening to show notes of cocoa, raspberry and cherry. There's plenty of goodness to be found on the palate, which shows finesse, appeal and bountiful structure behind it all. It will have a long life ahead of it. As always with L'Ecole, quality and value are at the fore. Sean P. Sullivan.