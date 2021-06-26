Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Local doctor looking for lizards

By Site Administrator
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ItczW_0ag0Pdue00

Listen up kids, if you want to make a few bucks this summer, starting hunting for lizards.

Dr. Mario Martinez posted a message on Facebook offering a $5.00 bounty for each lizard.

The doctor sent us this video of one little boy who brought him a gecko.

Dr. Martinez uses lizards to control the roach population on his property but the February freeze wiped out the lizards he had.

Dr. Martinez says kids should only bring him indigenous species of lizards, pretty much the kind you find around your home.

Kids can drop off their lizards at dr. Martinez's office at 3839 Saratoga, that's near Weber Road.

And he says, please...No iguanas.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Science
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
El Paso, TXKFOX 14

Local doctor warns of delta variant spread

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the Delta Variant is now in all 50 states, as it spreads across the country. New data shows more than 20% of new cases nationwide are delta infections. "It's a little tougher to understand what's happening in specific cities- and specifically in...
AnimalsWest Hawaii Today

Leaping lizards! There’s a new anole in town

Hawaii’s garden recently became home to a new anole. The one we have seen for years is called the American chameleon because of its ability to change colors. The new guy is the Bahamian anole that is dark brown with diamond markings on the back and a bright red dewlap of the male. There are others as well, like the Cuban anole on Oahu. We also have iguanas, at least eight species of gecko, skinks and at least two species of true chameleon. We have one species of snake called the island blind snake. However, none are native to Hawaii.
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Non-COVID respiratory illness is unseasonably spiking among children, local doctors say

During the coronavirus pandemic’s peak in the winter months, hospitals around Hampton Roads had plenty to contend with. Luckily, though, the illnesses that typically affect children that time of year — the flu, for instance — were way down. There were almost zero hospitalizations for the flu and similar viruses the past season at Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, said Dr. Laura ...
Odessa, TXcbs7.com

INTERVIEW: Centers for Children & Families looking to honor local heroes

July is starting off very humid with below-average temperatures. Midland-Odessa Sockers FC will have a fireworks show following its game against Fort Worth at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Grande Communications Stadium. Updated: 20 hours ago. The West Texas Food Bank will be hosting the 2021 Nick Williams Memorial Golf Tournament...
HealthMedscape News

Women Doctors of Color Feel Pressure to Change Their Look

The hashtag #BigHoopEnergy has sparked an online conversation about how women of color in the medical field are pressured to conform to traditional standards of professional appearance. It started when a Latina doctor tweeted that she lost points on a practical exam in medical school because of her hoop earrings,...
Animalstoofab.com

Astonishing Footage Shows Deer Killing Hawk to Rescue Rabbit

Deer friends make dear friends — especially when you are in the talons of certain doom. Just ask this rabbit, who was filmed making a miraculous escape from a hawk after a deer tag-teamed in and trampled the predator to death. The astonishing footage, captured last month at Nordic Mountain...
Anniston, ALAnniston Star

Look Back ... to 'respect' for polio locally, 1946

July 9, 1946, in The Star: In the wake of a local child’s death due to polio, Dr. William E. White, acting county health officer, announced that residents of Anniston and Calhoun County need to “respect infantile paralysis without being panic-stricken about it.” It’s not exactly known how the disease is spread, but Dr. White urges people to take such measures as avoiding sudden cold-water plunges on a hot day, avoiding polluted water and keeping clean in personal habits. Meanwhile if there is an outbreak of polio here in the future, four nurses from Calhoun County will be ready. They are slated to take a two-week polio training course at the Crippled Children’s Clinic in Birmingham, for which the local March of Dimes chapter is picking up the tab. Also this date: Anniston’s boys tennis tournament play opens tomorrow afternoon at Zinn Park with a reduced field of 13 from which to draw this year’s champion. Sumner Long, the 1945 champion, has been top-seeded this year, but Jimmy Sandlin is expected to give him stiff competition. Also, Frank Longshore, younger brother of the brilliant Leslie Longshore, SEC champ at the sport, will have his share of followers, too. Among other matches, Erman Ogburn will play against Buddy Rutledge, and David Davis will play against John Mallory.
Elkin, NCyadkinripple.com

Local doctor fulfills hometown dream

Elkin native Bob Qualheim, M.D., has always sought to return to his hometown, where his grandfather worked as a surgeon. This year, he made the move permanently after spending his recent years practicing in Boone. ELKIN — From a young age, Bob Qualheim established himself as a trailblazer seeking to...
PetsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Deer Walks into Bar

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a rare deer that walked into a bar. The deer appeared gloomy and needed a drink, so he sat at the bar and placed his order. A deer walked into a bar, looking downhearted as he sat by the bartender. Placing his order, he explained to the bartender how he had lost a patient. The bartender brought his drink, and they engaged in a conversation.
Youngstown, OHWFMJ.com

Local doctor gives insight about COVID Delta variant, heart condition warning in vaccines

As the Delta variant of the COVID virus continues on its way to becoming the dominant strain in the US, health officials' concerns continue to grow. "What seems to be standing out about this one, especially in people who are unvaccinated, it seems to have a higher degree of transmissibility," says Dr. Thomas Macabobby, Mercy Health Physicians Youngstown Regional Medical Director for Primary Care. "It gets people sicker, faster than perhaps the other variants."
AnimalsInfoQ.com

Building Stronger Human Teams by Managing the Inner Lizards

Beneath our human sophistication, each of us has an inner lizard that frets constantly about our physical, psychological, and financial safety. When our lizards detect unsafe conditions, we lose our ability to think clearly and cooperate effectively. You can't eliminate or suppress the lizards, but you can give them less...
Nicholasville, KYThe Jessamine Journal

Special glasses give local boy a new look at life

A Nicholasville boy was seeing red recently while in Cincinnati. It wasn’t because he was angry as he watched the Cincinnati Reds lose 3-2 to the Atlanta Braves on Friday at Great American Ball Park. Twelve-year-old Colton Hurst was happy and amazed at the same time after his parents gave...
Clay County, INwibqam.com

Local organization looks to raise money benefitting area kids

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This summer, one local organization will be trying to raise $30,000 to help kids living in Vigo and Clay County. Starting in June is the Y.M.C.A.’s Be A Change Maker 4 Kids campaign. This summer long campaign aims to support programs hosted by the Y, including after school activities, summer camp, or help reduce monthly membership costs for kids.
Stacyville, IAGlobe Gazette

LifeServe looking for local blood donors

LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to give blood to help patients in local hospitals this summer. Travel, outdoor fun, boating, and other summer activities can all lead to an increase in traumas in local emergency rooms. Many of these patients will require blood transfusions as part of their treatment or recovery. To ensure blood is available for this increased need, please give blood at an upcoming blood drive in your community. Appointments are required.
Mckinney, TXstarlocalmedia.com

Local organization looks to support senior citizens post pandemic

Lisa Washington went through the senior citizens community and asked them what they would like to do if they could have a day to do anything. “40% said, ‘Go to the casino,’” Washington said. “And I said ‘Go to the casino?’ and they said ‘Yeah. We don’t have a way to go to the casino.’”

Comments / 0

Community Policy