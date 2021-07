What’s a wedding without a few wedding crashers? “Pioneer Woman” creator Ree Drummond revealed some surprising guests at her daughter Alex’s wedding. No, it wasn’t Vince Vaughn or Owen Wilson as funny as that would have been. Instead, the wedding crashers were Drummond’s own pets. Her basset hounds decided to get in on the wedding celebrations. And they walked quite a piece as well. Think “Homeward Bound” with more cake and bouquets. Okay, so maybe they didn’t trek across the country. But the hounds did walk a couple of miles.