There was a lot of speculation that the San Francisco 49ers might be interested in Julio Jones when the future Hall of Fame wide receiver became available via a trade. The match made a lot of sense. Jones had his best season when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator in Atlanta. The learning curve would have been less severe because Jones was already familiar with the offense. And Jones might have elevated Shanahan's offense.