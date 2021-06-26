Following Mass Effect Legendary Edition, fans are reappraising Mass Effect Andromeda

Throughout the history of the gaming industry, there have been many appearances in the movie world with many mainstays in video games having their face plastered on the big screen dating back to the Super Mario Brothers movie in 1993 to Mortal Kombat’s latest iteration in 2021. Somewhere in between, video game fans have had the opportunity to see Sonic, Detective Pikachu, Assassin’s Creed, Resident Evil, Warcraft and more come to life. Whether the movies were good or not, fans have always salivated at the opportunity to see their favorite video games on the big screen. In 2010, there was discussion about a potential Mass Effect movie as the film rights were sold to Legendary Pictures, however, almost a decade later, there has been no release. Bioware’s lead writer, Mac Walters unveiled some information about the movie in a recent interview with Business Insider.