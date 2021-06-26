N.Y. State Department of Health Promotes Significant New Health Plan Financial Assistance at Farmers' Markets Across the State

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) NY State of Health, the state's official health plan Marketplace, and the. New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. are pleased to announce that Certified Enrollment Assistors will be on site at select farmers' markets statewide to educate New Yorkers about new and enhanced federal financial assistance that is now available to current enrollees and new enrollees, including to higher-income individuals for the first time, if they qualify.This financial assistance is being implemented as part of the American Rescue Plan, signed into law on.