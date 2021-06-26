Cancel
Turkey's Erdogan takes first step in 'crazy' canal project

Times Daily
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday took the first step in the construction of a ship canal skirting Istanbul that the government says will ease marine traffic in the Bosporus Strait. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.

