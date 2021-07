Boston College football players and coaches have had nothing but good things to say about Strength and Conditioning coach Phil Matusz joined Jeff Hafley at Boston College. Matusz has drawn rave reviews from players and coaches thanks to his training methodology and intensity both in the weight room and on the practice field. The proof is also in the pudding when it comes to the results Matusz has garnered during his brief time in Chestnut Hill, as some of Boston College's players have either packed on necessary mass or slimmed down to a playing weight that better fits their responsibilities on the field.