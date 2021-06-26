Barclay: Education, Prevention Critical Components In The Fight Against Disease

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) are pushing for funding to establish a COVID-19 and Pandemic Response Centers of Excellence Program to designate academic medical centers as research and communication hubs that will improve the United States’ ability to swiftly respond to emerging public health threats and to continue battling COVID-19. Academic medical centers have been at the forefront of our nation’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and have historically been used to establish infrastructure for advancing live-saving medical discoveries. This forward thinking federal investment would provide direct support and fortify our nation’s emergency response preparedness by supporting cutting-edge research, education, patient care, and community outreach. The senators’ letter is accompanied by the bipartisan COVID-19 and Pandemic Response Centers of Excellence Act, which is led by Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez (D-NY-07) and Congressman John Katko (R-NY-24) in the House of Representatives.