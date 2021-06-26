Barclay: Education, Prevention Critical Components In The Fight Against Disease
Weekly Column from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay. Summertime in New York is full of opportunities to experience the natural resources across our state. There is no shortage of lakes, rivers, wooded hiking trails and campgrounds to enjoy, but it is extremely important we utilize these amenities safely. With that in mind, I encourage all New Yorkers to stay alert to the risks of tick-borne illnesses like Lyme disease.oswegocountytoday.com