I want to thank my fellow community members in Mexico, Richland, and Parish for honoring me with your vote during this primary election. I am deeply moved and humbled by the amount of support that I received, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I am especially grateful to my family, friends, both new and old and loyal supporters, who so generously contributed their time and effort during my campaign for the Republican primary for County Legislator for District 7.