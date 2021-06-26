Cancel
Crypto analyst warns of weekend tumble, as bitcoin bull points to ‘daisy chain of borrowers and lenders’

Mark DeCambre
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 14 days ago
Fundstrat Global Advisors has issued a word of caution to its bitcoin and crypto investing clients, advising them to take some risk off the table, or hedge their bets, over the weekend, due to brewing concerns about mounting leverage in the nascent market.

Currenciescryptopolitan.com

GBTC unlock nears: JP Morgan says Bitcoin will be crushed

Bitcoin prices have given headaches to traders and investors. JP Morgan’s analysis claimed that Bitcoin will drop down to the twenties after the event. JP Morgan has made multiple predictions about the cryptocurrency market and this time, after considering the GBTC Unlock event, JP Morgan predicts that Bitcoin price will drop down to the twenties after July 18.
Marketsmoneyandmarkets.com

Bitcoin Blockchain: Not a Bull? You Will Be…

The growing crypto-economy “could create more jobs than the Internet did.”. Our Bold Profits crypto bull Ian Dyer and Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam agree that crypto will have a tremendous impact on our workforce. As Ian sees it, the evolution of cryptocurrencies is on a tear and just getting started.
Marketsinvesting.com

Crypto Analyst Drops Facts On How Bitcoin Will Hit $100K

© Reuters. Crypto Analyst Drops Facts On How Bitcoin Will Hit $100K. Analyst — Mike McGlone, explains how Bitcoin will hit $100,000, eventually. He states renewable energy for mining and Bitcoin halving as reasons for this possibility. Also, he believes that Bitcoin’s supply is dwindling and the time for Bitcoin...
CurrenciesNEWSBTC

Bloomberg Analyst Provides Blueprint Of Bitcoin Path To $100,000

Bitcoin price predictions have been a hot topic for a while now. Bloomberg Analyst, Mike McGlone believes that the price of BTC hitting $100,000 is tied to the asset following ethereum. This came in the monthly cryptocurrency newsletter sent out by Bloomberg Crypto Outlook. McGlone said this in the July version of the newsletter that was recently published.
Stocksdailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Accurately Predicted Bitcoin’s 50% Fall Updates Crypto Forecast

Chief investment officer and founder of Guggenheim Partners Scott Minerd, who notably called Bitcoin’s 50% collapse, suggests that the Bitcoin correction might not be over. In a recent CNBC interview, Minerd reflects on his initial prediction, saying that he thought a pullback was likely, given the crypto market’s parabolic rise over the past year.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Why Bitcoin Cash bulls must be wary of this outcome

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Once a regular in the top 10, Bitcoin Cash, at press time, had slipped down the pecking order. Its year-to-date gains of 42% looked pale when compared to most of its counterparts while its ranking dropped to the 12th position. On the charts, its most recent rally came in the form of a 40% hike from its 22nd June low of $387.33 but it was unable to topple the $540 price ceiling.
CurrenciesCoinDesk

Traders Make Money Selling ‘Strangles’ as Bitcoin Goes Quiet

“Our favorite trade continues to be short BTC strangles within the $30,000 to $40,000 range,” Singapore-based QCP Capital, said in a Telegram post on June 30. “With psychological resistance at $40,000 and strong support at $30,000, there’s a good chance that BTC trades in this $10,000 range in the near future, which would likely cause implied volatility to collapse.”
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Hardware Wallet to be Developed by Jack Dorsey’s Payments Fintech Square

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) will reportedly be developing a hardware wallet for Bitcoin (BTC), the payments giant revealed on Thursday (July 8, 2021). Square’s announcement came after US Senator Elizabeth Warren cautioned about the significant risks posed to American consumers and financial markets by the virtual currency market (including crypto trading platforms which Warren believes are undermining the US SEC’s efforts to ensure consumer protection).
Stocksbeincrypto.com

Ex-NYSE President to Take Crypto Firm Bullish Global Public

Tom Farley has announced his intentions to take cryptocurrency exchange Bullish Global public in a SPAC deal valued at $9 billion. Cryptocurrency firm Bullish is set to go public in a merger deal with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Far Peak Acquisition Corporation. Far Peak is run by Tom Farley, the ex-president of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Mike Novogratz: China’s War On Crypto Is Helping The US Crypto Community

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has shared some geopolitical insights on crypto as Bitcoin (BTC) has continued to trade sideways after plunging below $33,000 on Thursday. Novogratz said in an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box that Bitcoin’s price is now consolidating between $30,000 and $35,000, implying that the US crypto community is now taking the lead in the market despite a bearish trend in Asia.
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Crypto Traders Should Brace for Extended Correction, Warns Analyst – Here’s How Long Market Downturn Could Last

A popular crypto analyst who accurately predicted a pair of Bitcoin (BTC) price crashes says traders should brace for an extended market correction. Pseudonymous crypto trader Dave the Wave tells his 68,600 Twitter followers that previous pullbacks on Bitcoin’s logarithmic growth curve (LGC) indicate that the current correction could extend another five months – until the end of 2021.
CurrenciesCoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Rises After Volatile Week

Analysts see the possibility of further selling pressure despite short-term relief. “Our favorite trade continues to be short BTC strangles within the $30,000 to $40,000 range,” Singapore-based QCP Capital said in a Telegram post on June 30. “With psychological resistance at $40,000 and strong support at $30,000, there’s a good chance that BTC trades in this $10,000 range in the near future, which would likely cause implied volatility to collapse.”
MarketsCoinDesk

Bitcoin Price Seesaws in Tight Range Awaiting Bullish Catalyst

The daily chart for bitcoin shows prices have been caught between $36,000 and $31,000 since at least June 21. CDD is Glassnode’s metric measuring economic activity that affords more weight to coins that have not been spent in a long time. The metric is calculated by taking the total number of coins in a given transaction and then multiplying that number by the total number of days developed since those coins were last spent.
CurrenciesCoinDesk

Growth in Euro Stablecoins Spurs Dreams of Digital Forex Market

But glimpses of recent growth in euro-backed stablecoins have some token issuers thinking of a future where digital versions of national currencies easily flow on blockchain-based markets between cryptocurrency exchanges and the fast-developing trading and lending platforms of decentralized finance (DeFi). Forex is by far the largest financial market in...
MarketsCoinDesk

SEC Brings Insider Trading Charges Against Dark Web User ‘The Bull’

Between December 2016 and this February, the SEC says Apostolos Trovias, who used the screen name “The Bull,” claimed to be “an actual office clerk working in a trading branch” and sold stock tips to buyers through monthly and weekly subscriptions as well as one-off sales. Trovias also occasionally sold unpublished earnings reports for public companies.
MarketWatch

Financial stocks enjoy broad surge as Treasury yields bounce

The financial sector was the strongest of the S&P 500's 11 sectors in afternoon trading Friday, buoyed by a big bounce in Treasury yields, to recover all of what it lost in the previous session. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF rallied 2.8%, with 62 of 65 components gaining ground, after falling 2.0% on Thursday. Among the financial ETF's (XLF) most heavily weighted components, shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. rose 2.3%, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. gained 3.2%, Bank of America Corp. hiked up 3.5%, Wells Fargo & Co. ran up 3.9% and Citigroup Inc. climbed 2.6%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note bounced 6.8 basis points to 1.356%, after falling 19.2 basis points over the past four days to close Thursday at a near 5-month low. Bank profits often get a boost when Treasury yields rise, as that tends to widen the spread banks earn on longer-term assets, such as loans, that are funded by shorter-term liabilities.
MarketWatch

Sentage Holdings stock blasts off with a near 9-fold gain in its public debut

Shares of Sentage Holdings Inc. blasted off Friday, as the China-based financial services provider went public with a near ninefold gain. The company raised $20 million as it offered 4 million shares in its initial public offering, which priced late Thursday at $5 a share, at the low end of the expected range of between $5 and $6 a share. The stock's first trade on the Nasdaq was at $42.99 at 11:14 a.m. Eastern for 14,242 shares. At that price, the company was valued at $601.9 million. Network 1 Financial Securities was the lone underwriter of the IPO. The stock has pared some gains since the open, and was last up 632% at $36.60. The company recorded net income of $1.6 million on revenue of $3.6 million in 2020, after net income of $1.8 million on revenue of $4.0 million in 2019. The company went public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% over the past three months, while the iShares MSCI China ETF has lost 4.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 5.6%.
Marketscryptoglobe.com

Mike Novogratz on Bitcoin: ‘Asia Sells It Off and Then the U.S. Buys It Back’

During an interview on Thursday (July 8), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz talked about the crypto space in general and Bitcoin in particular. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a diversified financial services and investment management innovator in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sector.”

