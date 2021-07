Mainstream popular culture about the American far right often is deliberately cautious — or, less charitably, timid. Take Hulu’s adaptation of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which portrayed the horrors of author Margaret Atwood’s imagined future fascist theocracy in which women and queer people are targeted, but left out the parts in which people of color are deported en masse and probably exterminated. Another example would be the Marvel Cinematic Universe villain Thanos, who commits mass genocide in the “Avengers” movies, but in an egalitarian manner: He murders half of everyone in the universe for the sake of the environment, without regard to race, creed or religion.